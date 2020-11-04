A couple from Sunnyside died in a crash on Highway 24 near the Hanford nuclear reservation just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The three-car collision was on the two-lane Highway 24, the route from the Yakima and Sunnyside areas to the Hanford site. It was closed between Highways 240 and 241 until about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Teresa L. Medrano, 61, and Manuel P. Medrano, 68, had stopped in the eastbound lane to turn left onto Cold Creek Road when their Volkswagen Golf was hit from behind by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The impact pushed them into an oncoming Ford F-350 truck. The Medranos died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
The driver that struck them from behind was Hilario Hernandez Torres, 32, of Yakima. And the oncoming driver was Eduardo C. Gonzalez, 44, of Mattawa, said the WSP.