The White Pass ski resort and Sunnyside's COVID-19 testing center announced they will not open Wednesday due to extreme winds.
Daily White Pass tickets purchased for Wednesday will be valid on any future mid-week day during this season, excluding holidays. Skiers and snowboarders should take their new or existing ticket to any ticket widow, where it will be re-validated by staff.
The Sunnyside COVID testing site will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Yakima Health District's State Fair Park testing site in Yakima will be open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.