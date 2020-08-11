Scope of work and timeline

The Architectural Resources Group will:

• Review all available plans and documents, previous condition evaluations and studies, and other information related to the Circle of Light restoration project.

• Research adhesives to use in a test case on site.

• Conduct a survey of the existing conditions via boom lift (underway).

• Access all reflector locations and note which ones are missing and which ones are loose. Document information on elevations.

• Test one area with new adhesive.

• Determine a methodology for repair, considering the feasibility of future maintenance.

• Prepare a report that documents all survey information and recommended repair methods.

• Prepare construction documents (drawings and specifications).

• Prepare a cost estimate for repairs detailed in construction documents.

Source: Washington State Arts Commission