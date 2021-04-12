A fire damaged a house, outbuilding and vehicles south of Toppenish early Sunday morning.
About 2 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of Chambers Road and found the rear of the house, an outbuilding, two cars and a small camp trailer ablaze, according to a Yakima County Fire District 5 news release.
There were no injuries and damage is estimated at $30,000, the release said.
The fire appeared to have started
near the outbuilding before reaching the back portion of the house, said Lt. Mike Farmer.
Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the outbuilding and surrounding area when they noticed flames in a rear bedroom, the release said.
Farmer said embers must have made their way through a window into the bedroom. Three rooms were damaged by the fire with smoke and water damage throughout the house, the release said.
The fire’s cause is unknown, Farmer said.
The home was on Yakama Nation land, and Farmer said the investigation most likely will be handled by federal authorities.
Fires have kept Lower Valley crews busy over the past week.
A wind-fanned blaze destroyed a home in the 58000 block of U.S. Highway 97, also south of Toppenish, late Wednesday night. A woman home at the time of the fire suffered a small burn to her hand, fire officials said. Firefighters said a woodstove is suspected of causing that fire.
Another fire deemed suspicious destroyed an unoccupied home in the 1200 block of Ashue Road outside Wapato the night before. Yakima County officials had posted a “Do Not Occupy” notice on the home. Evidence suggests the fire began outside the home and the county fire marshal is investigating.