A fire badly damaged a Yakima home Sunday, but there were no injuries, according to the Yakima Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Flames were shooting from the rear of the house with smoke billowing from its eaves, a fire department news release said.
Occupants were not home at the time of the fire, the release said.
Damaged is estimated at $100,000, and the fire’s cause is under investigation, the release said.
