The Central Washington State Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
It's the closing day of the fair and gate admission will be free for the first 300 people to arrive. Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
The fair will close on another sunny fall day Sunday, with a forecast high temperature of 74 degrees.
Demolition derby
The Hornet 4-Cylinder Demolition Derby kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday. Drivers will smash and crash their vehicles until only one survivor remains. The top prize is $2,000.
Evening music
Latin music artist Luis Coronel will close out the fair concert series with a 4 p.m. show Sunday.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $35, $45 and $75. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 3 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m.
To buy tickets online, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
