Residents of the Sun Tides mobile home community in Gleed were still on a boil water advisory on Friday after a January test found coliform bacteria in the community’s well.
Coliform bacteria is a possible indicator for E.coli. For more than two months, residents have been advised to boil water that comes out of their faucets before consuming it.
While each boil water advisory is different, they typically last less than a month, according to Joseph Perkins, coliform program manager with the state Department of Health's Office of Drinking Water.
“Each situation is different. Under normal circumstances, a boil water advisory would last between 2-3 weeks as things are worked on,” Perkins said in a Jan. 26 email. “Some take longer due to additional complications that arise.”
Sun Tides is a community for those over 55. During that time, many have begun buying bottled water, traveling to relatives' houses for showers and using the laundromat.
The water supply has been shut off twice while landlord Hurst & Son treated the water system with a high concentration of disinfecting bleach, according to notices sent out for Jan. 20 and 26.
Residents lost water for six hours on both days while chlorine levels were raised. The notice recommended residents run water from faucets and tubs for 10 minutes before boiling it for other uses.
That’s part of Hurst & Son’s efforts to solve the E.coli issue. The process included fixing potential sources of contamination and now involves cleaning and sending samples back to the DOH for testing.
“It’s all about the same, we’re still waiting,” said Levi Black, field manager for Hurst & Son.
E.coli is a bacteria; infections can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches and vomiting. Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to see a doctor.
The DOH requires 10 water samples without coliform or E.coli to ensure community safety, Perkins said.
“The system needs to provide DOH enough confidence the contamination has been removed from the system,” Perkins said in a Jan. 24 email. “This can either be done through eliminating the source of contamination and disinfecting, or by installing continuous disinfection.”
Perkins said Hurst & Son has worked to the address the issue and additional testing was done this week. If all goes according to plan, regular water usage could resume over the weekend. That’s not a guarantee; the DOH prioritizes safety.
“Ultimately, the system will remain on the advisory for as long as it takes to protect the public,” Perkins said in a Jan. 26 email. “In this situation, the system has been doing everything we’ve asked in a timely fashion.”
One resident, who did not want to give a name for fear of retaliation, said community members have not received any form of aid or compensation. Black said unless a water source is not viable or the community needs a new well, and as long as residents can boil the water, Hurst & Son does not need to provide residents with water.
Perkins said state law doesn't require landlords to provide compensation or alternate sources of water during a boil water advisory.
