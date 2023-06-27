A summer-long burn ban on unincorporated Yakima County land will go into effect on Saturday, July 1, and last until Sept. 30.
Yakima County Fire Marshal issued the ban in partnership with the Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association. Residential outdoor burning — including bonfires and recreational fires — will be prohibited. Outdoor fire pits and ceremonial fires that do not require a permit may still be allowed.
Agricultural field and orchard burning will be permitted on a case-by-case basis through the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency.
Fireworks on unincorporated Yakima County land are prohibited.
The ban was issued in anticipation of dry conditions and high temperatures during the summer months, according to a news release.
Residential outdoor burning in violation of the local ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest, and/or jail and should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at 509-574-2500. For information on permitted agricultural burning, contact the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency at 509-834-2050.
