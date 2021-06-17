Lower Valley K-12 students can register for summer learning programs during a community fair at the Sunnyside Fiesta Foods on Saturday.
The Community Fair for Summer Enrollment will be an opportunity for students to enroll in summer school programs as well as summer reading challenges. It will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Fiesta Foods at 2010 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside. It’s targeted toward Lower Valley students, with an emphasis on Mabton, Grandview and Sunnyside school programs.
In Mabton, students can attend a Monday through Thursday half-day summer school program beginning Monday and through July 29. Sunnyside’s Ignite Summer School Program will similarly be half-days four days a week from June 28-July 22, while Grandview’s SPARK summer learning program will stretch into early afternoon four days a week June 23-July 29.
Representatives from Mabton, Sunnyside and Grandview school districts will provide information about the programs and help students enroll during the Saturday event.
Save the Children and United Family Center are also enrolling kids in their “100 Days of Summer Reading Challenge,” while Fiesta Foods will separately launch its “Reading is Growing” summer reading programs. Prizes can be earned throughout the summer for participating.
For more information, contact Suzy Diaz, director of Collective Impact at Heritage University at 509-480-9354 or Diaz_S@heritage.edu, or Micaela Araguz of Fiesta Foods at 509-975-0046 or Micaela@fiesta-foods.com.