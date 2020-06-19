With the official start of summer only days away, leaving pets in cars could soon become deadly.
It could also prove costly. People who leave their animals in a vehicle during dangerous temperatures are subject to a $500 fine per pet, per the Yakima Municipal Code.
The city of Yakima noted in a news release that hundreds of pets die each year around the country when left in vehicles during the summer months. Temperatures inside vehicles often exceed temperatures registered outside in a matter of minutes.
On an 85-degree day, leaving a pet inside a vehicle for seven minutes can expose the pet to temperatures of up to 100 degrees. After 30 minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach 120 degrees.
Summer temperatures in Yakima often reach or exceed 100 degrees. During those days, the temperature inside a parked vehicle can climb to 140 degrees in 15 minutes, the release noted.
“Time is critical,” the news release noted. “It takes just minutes for the interior of a vehicle to heat up to dangerous levels, which can result in brain damage or death for the animal.”
Cracking open the windows is not a solution; temperatures inside vehicles will still reach dangerous levels, the office noted.
The office also wanted to remind people that dogs and cats don’t sweat to release heat; they pant. The increased muscle movement increases the animals’ body heat more, so that if animals are confined to a hot area, they have no way to cool down.
The office offered the following tips for people who witness animals left in vehicles:
- Record what you observe. Write down the make, model and license plate number of the vehicle and street location.
- Try to locate the owner. If no owner is
- found, call 911 immediately and wait by the vehicle.
- If a pet becomes overheated, the office recommends cooling down the animal’s core body temperature gradually.
“The animal needs to be drenched in water but not in ice or cold water, which may make the animal go into shock,” the office said.
Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/services/animal-control/ for more about animal control services in the City of Yakima. The Animal Control complaint hotline is 509-575-6038.