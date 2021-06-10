Lake adventures and campfire songs will return this summer after many overnight camps in the Yakima area closed last year because of the pandemic.
Camp won’t quite be the same as past years, but organizers say it is even more important after COVID-19 limited kids’ opportunities for social interaction. Camp directors in the Washington State Camp Coalition have been working with the state Department of Health on protocols for this year’s experience.
Kyle McPherson, camp director of YMCA Camp Dudley near Clear Lake, said it will operate at 50% capacity this summer with about 50 campers each week. Even though it will be a different experience, it’s one that kids are really excited for, he said.
Lucy Jacky, 16, has attended Camp Dudley every summer for the past 11 years. She is looking forward to participating in the counselor in training program this year after missing camp last summer.
“Not getting to do camp last summer was really disappointing and it made me really sad,” Jacky said. “Camp has always been this place I get to look forward to every summer. It’s like a second home.”
Health guidance
Before arriving at camp, all campers and staff must either be fully vaccinated or receive a negative COVID test no more than three days before their arrival, according to the governor’s guidance for overnight group summer camps as of June 2. Vaccines are approved for kids 12 and older.
“We’re not going to have a different set of rules for kids who are vaccinated from kids who are not,” McPherson said. “Once they get to camp, they will all be following the same guidelines.”
At Camp Dudley, the entire staff is vaccinated, McPherson said. Campers will have daily screenings for symptoms, as recommended by the state.
The CDC and state both advise that campers be assigned to cohorts that will remain together for the entire camp duration without mixing groups.
McPherson said their campers will follow this guideline. Groups of two cabins will form “villages.” The villages will participate in activities together with masks on.
Camp Dudley campers will eat all their meals outdoors, in accordance with the state guidelines.
“We will be wearing masks a good bulk of the time and we will be outside as much as possible,” McPherson said. “At camp, it’s pretty much all outside to begin with.”
Though Washington is following the CDC’s guideline that does not require the use of masks outside, state overnight camp regulations require masks for participants and staff at all times.
Camp staff
Camp Dudley typically has some counselors from Brazil who train in a YMCA Brazil program, before being assigned to different YMCA camps across the U.S.
“We have a tradition of having counselors from Brazil who join us,” McPherson said. “It’s been an incredible program and we always get fantastic staff. Obviously, we’re not doing that experience this year and that impacts camp’s ability to have really good quality staff.”
Joel Whitehead, director of Camp Ghormley near Naches, said they are hiring a smaller program staff team than usual and will operate for four weeks this summer instead of the usual seven.
Camp Ghormley will not hire any counselors this year and instead is recruiting volunteer counselors to work with the program managers, he said.
Overnight summer camps typically start hiring summer staff in the fall, but since no one knew what the COVID-19 rules might be, Camp Ghormley did not start hiring until April. The camp will operate at 70% its usual capacity with about 100 campers each week, Whitehead said.
“With as much isolation as we’ve had, we want to make sure that they can try to have an experience that feels normal and certainly is encouraging and beneficial to kids,” Whitehead said.
Social interaction
Camp Roganunda near Cliffdell is looking forward to hosting family reunions this summer, said Cindy Davison, manager of customer care.
“We’ve seen an increase in our numbers at this point, more in the family reunions,” Davison said. “We have a lot of families wanting to get together and feel like it’s a safer environment because they are the majority of the time outside.”
Camp Roganunda has church groups throughout the summer for overnight camps, hosting about 120 people at a time. It plans to operate at full capacity, allowing each church or family group to make decisions.
Amanda Winslow, director of the Pee Wee camp at Camp Roganunda, said camp is an important experience this summer for children’s social development, especially after the pandemic.
“In kindergarten, first grade and second grade, that’s when you’re learning how to be a friend and follow basic rules,” Winslow said. “I think it’s so important that kids are out and exploring and doing camps and whatever they can this summer.”
Pee Wee camp is a week-long church camp that hosts about 30 children ages 5 to 7. While there will be some re-arranging to ensure kids are spread out when in larger groups, Winslow said they will operate as normal with Bible lessons, arts and crafts and pool time.
Camp Prime Time
Camp Prime Time near Clear Lake will play host to six family households at a time this summer, which is less than 50% of the usual capacity, said Randy Berthon, co-founder and board member.
The family camp provides an outdoor experience for families with children who are seriously ill or developmentally disabled.
Camp Prime Time operates as a supportive camping experience, rather than hosting programs or scheduled activities and doesn’t have a staff, Berthon said.
“It’s like going camping for the weekend with your family,” Berthon said.