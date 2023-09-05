Yakima County residents are invited to attend a suicide awareness event on Sept. 16 hosted by the family of Collin Osman, an 8-year-old from Yakima who died in 2018.
The event, formally organized through a newly founded nonprofit, Suicide Awareness for Collin Osman, will be from noon to 3 p.m. in Randall Park, 1399 S. 48th St.
Collin’s mother and vice president of Suicide Awareness for Collin Osman, Shanna Osman, founded the event and has helped organize it since 2019. She expects this year’s event will be the largest.
“It started out small, just family, and then we got people to walk with us at Randall Park during suicide awareness week,” Shanna said. “Then we had organizations set up tents and had activities for kids like lava lamp-making stations. Last year about 150 people attended. I hope it’s more in a few weeks.”
This year, local health care and mental health-focused organizations like Comprehensive Healthcare and Triumph Treatment Services, among others, will have tents set up offering mental health resources to visitors.
A bounce house courtesy of 509 Jumpers, fire engines from the Yakima Airport Fire Station and a lava lamp and bracelet-making station will all be available to kids for free to play in, explore and make.
Taco trucks will be set up with food for purchase.
