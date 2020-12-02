201125-yh-news-reindeermask-1.jpg

Lighted Christmas reindeers decorated with masks are displayed on a front lawn Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, on North 66th Avenue in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Every year the Yakima Herald-Republic puts out a list of the best and most interesting Christmas decorations from homes around the Yakima Valley.

If you’d like to show off your work — and your Christmas spirit — let us know.

Visit yakimaherald.com/christmaslights/submit and upload a photo of your house, along with the address and a sentence or two about your decorations. You can also nominate someone else.

We’ll feature as many houses as we can in the Yakima Herald-Republic and online at yakimaherald.com in the weeks ahead.

— Yakima Herald-Republic