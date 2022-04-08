The Yakima chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans will play host to the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball on Saturday.
The event starts at 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 802 E. Yakima Ave. There will be dinner, a "Tolling of the Boats" to memorialize U.S. Navy submarines and their crews lost throughout history, a short business meeting, and auctions and raffles of prizes donated by local businesses and supporters, according to a news release.
Submarines are routinely called "boats" by their crews. The U.S. Navy celebrates the "birthday" of its critically important submarine fleet each spring. On April 11, 1900, the Navy purchased the USS Holland for $150,000, marking the start of the submarine service.
The Yakima "Base" is made up of submarine veterans from throughout Central and Eastern Washington.
Interested persons may contact Mark Briggs at 509-480-8245 for more information.
