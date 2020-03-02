CARLTON — Tree thinning and prescribed burns helped forests burned in the 2014 Carlton Complex wildfire to survive and recover, a recent study found.
“Our study suggests that the fuel treatments were worth the investment, yielding a more desirable post-fire outcome than if they hadn’t been implemented,” said lead author Susan Prichard, a research scientist at the University of Washington School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, in a news release Thursday. “There are a lot of benefits to creating more resilient landscapes, and this study suggests that even in the worst-case-scenario wildfires, it can be worth it.”
The megafire destroyed more than 300 homes and burned more than 250,000 acres of Methow Valley forest and rangeland, including 160,000 acres in a single day.
Within that area, the fire burned through hundreds of sites previously thinned or burned. Researchers used satellite images of burn severity to examine how fuel treatments performed during extreme wildfire conditions.
After a forest is thinned, prescribed burning is used to reduce leftover debris on logging sites or across landscapes that have built up downed trees, pine needles, grasses and shrubs, the release said.
Researchers found areas where thinned and prescribed burns had more trees survive than areas that didn’t receive fuel treatments.
“Some of the treatments measurably reduced fire impacts even under very hot, dry and windy conditions,” said co-author David W. Peterson, a research scientist at the Wenatchee Forestry Sciences Lab. “Our results suggest that as we increase our ‘restoration footprint’ — the proportion of forest area treated to reduce fuels — forests may become increasingly resilient to wildfires under a broad range of conditions.”
They also learned how to adjust for wind patterns.
Researchers found that thinning and burning on slopes that were protected from prevailing winds was more effective in reducing the wildfire’s impacts on the landscape than similar treatments in areas directly exposed to the wind, the release said.
Because winds often move through the Methow Valley in a predictable pattern, fire managers are able to thin and burn in areas where they would be most effective.
The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Washington and U.S. Forest Service and published Feb. 22 in the journal Ecological Applications. It was funded by the U.S. Forest Service’s Western Wildland Environmental Threat Assessment Center, the Joint Fire Science Program and the National Fire Plan.