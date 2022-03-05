A 128 studio-apartment housing complex, restaurant/coffee shop and retail kiosks are planned at the former Gateway Hotel property at 9 N. Ninth St., just north of Yakima Avenue and east of downtown.
The hotel, which closed at the end of October, was sold shortly afterward for $6.4 million, according to the “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter published by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert. She notes the hotel was built in 1977 and has nearly 25,000 square feet of space on the main level.
Trevor Martin, senior planner with the City of Yakima, said the new owners, Fortify Holdings, have applied for an SEPA Environmental Review and an adjustment in the parking requirements. Public comments were accepted on the proposal through Feb. 9 and city staff will soon issue their decision on the permit.
According to its application for environmental review, Fortify Holdings is a multifamily residential developer with projects throughout the Northwest that “specializes in converting under-performing hotels into high-quality, single-room occupancy apartments designed to improve and expand cities’ housing options in their central business districts and commercial cores.”
For more information, visit fortifyholdings.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.