With all the pressure that comes with school for Yakima Valley College students, many of whom are first-generation college students and rely on financial aid, one hidden stressor can make it difficult to concentrate in class: putting food on the table.
To address food insecurity among its students, the school opened food pantries at its Yakima and Grandview campuses the first week in February. In their first two weeks, a school official estimated they served more than two dozen students.
The pantries are inside the Student Life office at the campuses and are run by Student Life workers and student government volunteers.
“Really the whole project is students supporting students,” said Laura Yolo, the YVC Student Life and Government manager.
Critical need
As defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity is a lack of reliable access to enough food for an active, healthy life. It’s a widespread problem on college campuses, affecting approximately one-third of students. That rate increases for low-income or first-generation students.
Lack of access to food has been linked to higher dropout rates.
Yolo and YVC Director of Community Relations Dustin Wunderlich estimate about 80% of YVC students are on some sort of financial aid. And over 80% are first-generation students, according to the college’s website.
In addition, many YVC students are working or have families to support, Yolo said. They may not be able to access other community food pantry options due to scheduling conflicts with school or work.
“If you’ve got to decide between staying in school or picking up another part-time job to have groceries in the house, we all know what is going to win that battle,” she said.
Student Ambassador Aisha Awan is in the Running Start program, through which high school students can take college classes. She’s a senior at West Valley High School and volunteers at the Yakima pantry.
She said a couple of times mothers have come in looking for diapers, which are in high demand.
“It’s really been an eye-opener because I never really considered before how much of a struggle students are having on campus,” she said.
How it works
At the Yakima campus, students looking to use the food pantry can stop by a window in the Student Life office and tell the students working there the size of their household.
That worker will then go to the storage area and grab YVC-branded reusable bags packed with food items. Students can pick up food and supplies for themselves or family members.
Yolo said YVC wanted to make the process as easy as possible for students.
“We were not interested in making more barriers or more hoops for students to jump through just to be nourished,” she said.
The storage area at the Yakima campus was packed with shelves of available food last week. Dry goods like rice, pasta, oatmeal and boxed potatoes were plentiful, along with canned fruits, vegetables and meats.
Awan said the workers are working on recipe cards to include with the food bags, so students have some idea what to do with the supplies they receive.
Family-friendly supplies, like diapers, baby formula and kids’ snacks, are in stock, along with toilet paper and other hygiene supplies.
The pantries also have small, grab-and-go food items available for students who need a little something to eat between classes, Yolo said.
“Can’t really think and learn if you’re hungry,” she said.
The pantry workers tried to publicize the new service via social media posts, on campus flyers and through word of mouth, Yolo said. She expects it will become more popular as more people hear about it.
Supporting the project
The pantries were a project spearheaded by YVC student government, Yolo said. They were originally supposed to open in spring 2020, but the pandemic shut down the campus.
While not all YVC classes have returned to in-person learning, there are now enough students on campus that the college was able to open the pantries, she said.
Funds from the student government covered the initial food and supplies at the pantries, Yolo said. Now they are accepting donations of food or other necessary supplies at a drop box in the Student Life office.
Pantry workers are also pursuing partnerships with community organizations and local stores, Yolo said.
To make a financial contribution, checks can be made out to YVC with a note directing that the funds go to the food pantry.
Yolo said the pantries will remain open as long as students are there to support them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.