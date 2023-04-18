In the five years Stephanie Land cleaned houses, she took care to leave no shoeprints or any indication that a human being had vacuumed the carpets and cleaned the toilets.
Land was invisible not only because she left no trace of herself, but also the nature of her low-paying job. Domestic workers are generally invisible. They clean all kinds of private and public spaces, but many people don't know anything about them and wouldn't speak at length to them or even recognize the people who are in their homes for hours at a time every week.
"Housekeepers in hotel rooms, grocery store clerks, wait staff, janitors ... these are human beings who make our lives easier," said Land, author of "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive." Land was the featured speaker Monday at YWCA Yakima's 29th annual Leadership Luncheon.
"We are still failing them for not paying them a living wage," she added, noting that the majority of domestic workers are women, and women of color.
The luncheon at the Yakima Convention Center is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser and supports its efforts and programs to improve health and safety for women, children and families.
Greg Fritz, marketing director at event co-sponsor Yakama Legends Casino Hotel, introduced Land, whose story inspired Netflix’s Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-nominated original series "Maid." Her second book is scheduled to be published later this year.
Before introducing her, Fritz mentioned the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and men, which has impacted the Yakama Nation and Indigenous communities, families and people throughout the United States and around the world. On and outside the Yakama Reservation, dozens of Indigenous women and men have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously. Many cases are unsolved.
"The Yakamas endured many hardships .. throughout the years," he said as he stood at the podium. "Every one of the women sitting down here to my right is all too familiar with the stinging and inhuman treatment that has cast a menacing shadow over their people," he said.
"Some have experienced firsthand abuse. But they all have seen it, and know it, and had a close friend or relative" who has been hurt by or succumbed to abusive acts, Fritz said. He asked the Yakama women attending to stand, to applause.
In introducing Land, Fritz described her story as "mesmerizing and courageous." "Her starkly compelling story shatters all the misconceptions and stereotypes that everyone who is in poverty all rely on welfare," he said.
Land lives with her husband and four children in Montana. Her best-selling memoir, which was published in 2019, came after 10 years of living in poverty. She grew up in a middle-class family but after becoming a single mother faced challenges she never anticipated, including domestic violence.
The success of "Maid" surprised her. "I didn't expect people to pay attention to a single mother working as a house cleaner," Land said. "We don't like to hear from people who live in systemic poverty. We distance ourselves from hardship."
"Maid" came from an essay she wrote while a student at the University of Montana, which she was able to attend after persisting in securing student loans and Pell grants. Land attended college for six years and earned a bachelor of arts in English and creative writing in May 2014.
"I signed my first book contract without paying much attention to what it said," Land said. "I just really needed the money. I was a single mom with a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old living in low-income housing."
"When the advance money to write the book came, I could fill the fridge again, but I had $20,000 in credit card debit and $50,000 in student loan debt," she said.
She stopped receiving food stamps and enjoyed the career she'd dreamed of since she was 10 years old, but Land struggled then, and even now, with panic attacks. It was if everything was too good to be true.
"When is the bad thing going to happen?" she said.
Land grew up in Washington and Alaska. She became a single mother while living in Port Townsend and was 29 and the mother of a 10-month-old child when she moved into a homeless shelter to escape an abusive situation. Her daughter learned how to walk in the homeless shelter.
Family couldn't or wouldn't help her, she said, and she couldn't find work. So Land cleaned offices and then homes. The work included no sick pay, no vacation days and no forseeable increase in pay. She relied on government assistance to survive and lived in the homeless shelter and transitional housing, among other places, before securing low-income housing.
She had gotten used to being hungry and saving the best food for her children, but Land was always terrified of losing a place for them to live. "Low-income housing was my saving grace," she said.
But while living in transitional and low-income housing, like fellow residents she was subject to random drug testing, limits on visitors and other requirements. "Being poor, living in poverty, felt a lot like probation," she said.
The response to "Maid" was intense for Land, a self-described shy introvert, and ranged widely. Some who had hired house cleaners felt exposed, she said, and reacted angrily. One woman urged her to give her children up for adoption, she said.
She tried to focus on those who had read her book. Some sent her photos of their cleaning buckets.
"People saw themselves in my story," she said.
