A wildfire near Bickleton in Klickitat County has burned over 30,000 acres since Friday afternoon.
The Newell Road Fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday near Newell Road and Dot Road and is a hazard to nearby residents, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline and the Roosevelt Landfill.
A state of emergency was declared at 9:55 p.m. Thirteen fire districts from Klickitat County, three units from Skamania County, other fire departments and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene, according to a news release from the Klickitat Department of Emergency Management.
Numerous structures "of various types" have been lost and the Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road and Old Highway 8 North including Dot Road are closed, the news release said.
Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation notifications have been issued by the Klickitat County Sheriff's Office. Bickleton is at Level 1 (get ready) evacuation. The town of Roosevelt is at a Level 2 (get set) evacuation.
Residents in those areas should be ready to leave to a safe location.
Wildfire evacuees in Klickitat County can find shelter at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins St.
