Strong winds led to "extreme" behavior Tuesday by the Schneider Springs Fire, resulting in significant growth and new evacuations along part of State Route 410.
The fire was at 28,356 acres as of 4 p.m. Monday and is uncontained, according to a Tuesday morning update from the fire incident team. It was 18,842 acres Monday morning.
Evacuation orders were expanded to Level 3 “go now” to areas along State Route 410 between Rock Creek Road and Little Naches Road, along with the Bumping River corridor.
“When the evacuation orders were issued, fire crews went into structure protection mode, engaging pumps and sprinkler systems to protect structures,” the report said. “The fire was active on all fronts with most of the activity on the north and east sides.”
Strong, gusty north and west winds pushed the fire to the Bumping River. A small fire was spotted across the river, but crews held it between the river and road.
A Red Cross shelter has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
About 479 personnel are assigned to the fire, with 12 crews, 26 engines, six bulldozers, seven water tenders and other heavy equipment. Aircraft are flying as weather conditions permit.
Lower temperatures and higher humidity are in the forecast today, and crews are working along State Route 410 and Bumping River Road.
“The southeast corner at Rattlesnake Springs drainage is currently holding well, as are containment measures along Bumping River Road and the Goose Prairie community,” the update said.
The fire was caused by lightning Aug. 3 and is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.