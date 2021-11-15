YAKIMA -- Strong winds roared through the Yakima Valley early Monday afternoon, taking down tree limbs and power lines in and around Yakima, according to Pacific Power officials.
The utility company reported 5,700 customers without power at 1:30 p.m. Monday, including 2,275 in Yakima, 574 in Selah, and 2,876 in the Upper Valley area near Naches, Tieton and Cowiche.
These outages came as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 1-10 p.m. Monday, with west winds of 25-35 mph whipping through the region as a cold front approaches Central Washington.
The Yakima Air Terminal recorded winds of 31 mph with a gust of 46 mph at about 1 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
Gusts of 50 mph were expected, the weather service reported.
Downed trees were reported in several locations early Monday afternoon, including at the corner of 42nd Avenue and Marylin Drive.
Nestor Hernandez, who lives at 4202 Marylin Drive, said he heard a loud crash shortly after 1 p.m. and was stunned to see the tall, thick pine tree from his front yard lying across the street.
"At least it was a perfect fall — it missed the houses, cars, even the mailbox," Hernandez said. "We're blessed; it's like God guided it just perfectly."
Crews from the City of Yakima were working to clear the fallen tree and its limbs from the street.
