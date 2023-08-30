Nob Hill Boulevard will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday between 13th and 29th avenues as work begins on a resurfacing project.
The closure is planned from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The 16-block stretch of Nob Hill will re-open Friday morning at 6 a.m. and remain open throughout the Labor Day holiday. However, overnight closures will resume weeknights Sept. 5-15.
Detours will be posted throughout the project area and on side streets.
The closure is due to a grind and overlay project of Nob Hill Boulevard from 13th Avenue to 29th Avenue. Work began on June 26 and the project is expected to last until mid-October, city officials stated in a news release.
Speed limits through all traffic-related work zones is 20 mph in Yakima.
The Nob Hill project received a $1,335,000 state Transportation Improvement Board grant, which requires a 20% local match, Yakima city officials announced earlier this year.
For more information, call Acting Construction Supervisor Dana Kallevig at 509-249-6813.
