The section of U.S. 97 south of Toppenish that closed last week due to excessive pooling of water is open again, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
Last week, a mile-long section of 97 was blocked off by the Washington State Department of Transportation after a plugged culvert caused water to start pooling and eroding the highway embankment, according to a news release. Drivers were detoured to an alternate route.
WSDOT and contractor crews from Selland Construction reopened the stretch of road on Friday.
Crews will return the week of Sept. 12 to install a guardrail. WSDOT said minimal delays are expected.
