Strained amid COIVD surge, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital welcomes National Guard

About 11 National Guard members arrived at the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital emergency department over the weekend to assist with a severe staffing shortage.
National Guard Lt. Paige Bentley said the team — which includes some members from Yakima and nearby communities Ellensburg and Sunnyside — has been helping with nonmedical tasks like greeting and transporting patients and stocking supplies. The group arrived at the hospital Friday for training and started working Saturday, Bentley said.
“(The goal is to be) as helpful as possible to the hospital staff and to relieve some of the workload issues,” Bentley said.
The hospital has been under pressure this month because of a surge in COVID-19 cases tied to the omicron variant. A total of 71 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Friday, a record, according to the Yakima Health District.
Memorial had a record 253 employees out on Friday, according to Chief Medical Officer Marty Brueggemann. Spokesperson Bridget Turrell said 197 employees were out on Monday.
“We seem to break a record almost every day, and so we’re certainly grateful we get some help,” Brueggemann said.
Brueggemann said the staffing shortage is affecting every department, and the nonclinical help will allow medically trained staff members to focus on more skill-specific tasks.
“Anytime you can get more bodies on the ground to kind of pitch in and help, even doing simple things like restocking and transporting patients, that’s a huge help,” Brueggemann said.
In addition to having large numbers of employees out sick, Memorial is also seeing a high volume of patients. Turrell said the hospital was treating 46 COVID-19 patients and 207 total patients Monday. The hospital is licensed for 226 beds.
The National Guard group will work at the hospital for four weeks, Brueggemann and Bentley said. Inslee sent Guard members to assist at hospitals in Yakima, Everett, Wenatchee and Spokane, and to COVID-19 testing sites elsewhere in the state.