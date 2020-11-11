A mix of rain, snow and gusty winds are coming to the Yakima Valley as a major storm heads toward the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 50% chance of rain Thursday night in Yakima, with Cascades snow possible around 1,600 feet.
The rest of the week will see a wet weather pattern. The chance for rain will go up to 60% Friday and then drop to 10-20% Saturday through Tuesday. Wind gusts could go as high as 18 mph on Friday.
The storm due to arrive at the end of the week will be the strongest seen in months, meteorologists with AccuWeather said Wednesday.
Snow falling in the mountains in Washington state caused spin outs on highways and forced the closure of Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday night for the first time this season. The pass was open by Wednesday morning with compact snow and ice in places.
By Friday afternoon, the storm is expected to slam into the coasts of Washington, Oregon and Northern California, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Rain will turn to snow at higher elevations.
“This will be the first significant snowstorm of the season for the Washington Cascades,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll. “Snow levels will fall to pass level and travel on U.S. 2 and Interstate 90 could become dangerous due to the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow.”
Wind-driven rain and blowing and drifting snow will drastically reduce visibility.