As the new year nears, Yakima Health District leadership is setting its sights on a return to form of sorts. After three years of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the health district is going into 2023 with an expanded staff and a renewed focus on many of its pre-COVID public health programs.
In 2022, the federal government provided the health district with almost $15 million to help fund vaccine clinics, at-home tests, informational campaigns and the supplies and staff to make it all happen. With many federal and state COVID programs ramping down at the end of this year and early the next, COVID response funding for the district has dropped to just above $800,000 for 2023.
Marking the transition away from COVID-19 is $2.5 million from the state allocated specifically toward foundational public health services. It will bring the 2023 budget to about $9.9 million, or half of 2022’s $20 million budget. The district’s pre-COVID budgets hovered around $5 million to $6 million in 2017-19. Officials said next year’s budget leaves room for growth and the retention of staff hired during the last three years.
Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer of the health district, said COVID-19 funding allowed the district to grow its staff. The foundational public health services funding is in part allowing the district to retain that staff, he said.
“Over COVID, we got a lot of support from the state Department of Health,” Ibach said. “We were able to bring on contact tracing investigators. We also brought on a whole team for COVID. They were split up to deal with businesses, schools, long-term care facilities and also to deal with vaccinations and testing.”
Ibach said attention to the importance of public health grew, opening up new avenues of funding like foundational public health services.
“As far as being understaffed, I think that’s something from the past but now we’re fully being supported and able to bring on more staff,” he said.
Specific staff numbers weren't immediately available.
Ibach said the funding is no longer available for large-scale COVID-19 immunization efforts like the ones seen in the last three years with multiple vaccination sites operated daily by dozens of subcontractors.
The $800,000 in COVID funding will be used for an after-action report evaluating how the district handled the pandemic, along with contact tracing and the continuation of informational campaigns to help prevent the spread of COVID in the future.
Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships at the district, said foundational public health services are a model for the most basic services a health district should provide.
"There are core functions within public health that are needed for a functioning and capable health department,” Bravo said. “We actually did not have an epidemiologist before we had COVID funding, but now with foundational public health services funding, we are able to keep them to be available to do surveillance and to provide reporting.”
Bravo said the foundational public health services funding is flexible and will allow the health district to continue funding and expand many of its public health services. These include behavioral health, food access and harm reduction services like needle exchanges or the distribution of naloxone.
“The bigger story honestly is that we are going to have an infrastructure in place to be able to support that (programs) moving forward. We have basic communications, basic evaluation, we are expanding our STI (sexually transmitted infection) program. All these initiatives require a lot of administrative support and now we have that,” Bravo said.
While the health district kept many of its programs in operation during the last three years, the COVID-19 pandemic dominated staff time and funding.
Now, Ibach said, the health district can turn its focus back to non-COVID public health efforts as well as add some new programs it had been preparing to launch in 2020.
“Before COVID, we were actually moving in a direction where we were creating partnerships and expanding programs and we were getting the structure in place and the staffing in place, and now with foundational public health services we are able to move to that next level,” Ibach said. “Now we’re able to expand initiatives and do things like test for high lead levels in homes, do child death reviews or if we want to, go into gun safety.”
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control, said a large focus for her department in 2023 will be dealing with substance abuse, addiction and the spread of STIs in Yakima County.
More specifically, she said she wanted to focus on the spread of syphilis and the heightened number of congenital syphilis cases, or cases where babies are infected with syphilis during birth.
In late October of this year, the health district hired Alexis Millet, a public health nurse, to aid in syphilis efforts. This came after cases rose 326% last year from 50 in 2020 to 163 in 2021.
Going into 2023, Ibach said the health district is now more experienced and better equipped to handle public health issues that festered and grew during the pandemic. These include the spread of STIs, an uptick in overdose deaths and an increased demand in behavioral and mental health services in Yakima County.
He also added that although COVID funding is lower, district staff and partners now have the experience to handle the spread of the virus much more effectively should cases start rising again next year.
