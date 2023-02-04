Horseback riders moved with agility Saturday, rallying a herd of cattle and keeping them trained on the task at hand: the 6-mile slog through the Yakima River Canyon to Eaton Ranch in Kittitas County.
Stingley family members and company worked quickly to correct any animals that started to stray as they herded the cattle down the hills near Roza Recreation Site and onto Yakima Canyon Road, also known as State Route 821.
For the past 74 years, members of the Eaton family and others led the annual cattle drive through the canyon. This year, the Stingley family out of Ellensburg saddled up for the effort.
Marty Stingley said her family has been helping with the drive for several years.
Jack Eaton is the man who started it all 74 years ago. When he died in 2021 at age 93, his wife, Beneitta Eaton, kept a hand in the drive. She took a step back from it this year at age 94.
The annual tradition attracted crowds of eager spectators and paused traffic between Yakima and Ellensburg midday Saturday. It seemed the scene caught some unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians by surprise despite signage in the area.
From her spot in the bed of a pickup truck driving out in front of the group, Marty called to keep it moving as her sons Rustin and Ryan and others helped to herd about 250 head of cattle.
The Stingleys’ Black Angus cattle weren’t sure what to make of the trip when they first joined six or seven years ago, Marty said.
“Now, they know the routine,” she said.
The Black Angus made up the bulk of the herd. Brown and white Hereford cattle belonging to the Eatons were also peppered throughout, said grandson Preston Stingley, 15.
Navigating the herd through the canyon requires teamwork.
Katie Stingley and her significant other, Mitch, drove the pickup.
Preston rode in the truck with Marty, jumping off periodically to lend a hand. Ryker, 12, sat on horseback out in front. The brothers helped with the cattle drive from a young age.
Aaron Stingley drove the herd forward, bypassing a rest break at Big Pines because of a buildup of ice where the cattle would normally enter the river for a drink. Carly and Michele Stingley brought up the rear. Several others on horseback were ranch employees and family friends, Marty said.
Raya, 2, and Riley, 4, among the youngest Stingleys at the drive, wore leather riding gear and brightly colored cowgirl hats. From their perch on horseback or the top of the truck, the girls waved to the families and photographers spilling from the side of the road up into the hills.
The cattle drive attracts visitors from throughout the state and region, but some locals make a point to see it each year.
Shelly Edwards, a nearby resident, gathered with friends and neighbors at the route’s intersection at Roza View Drive.
“We make it a neighborhood thing,” to come see the cattle drive, she said.
The neighbors held cameras — or warm beverages to heat their hands — instead of signs the group wanted to make. The signs would have said, “Keep Moo-ving,” Edwards said.
The scene caught others by surprise.
Phyll Eier and Kyle Anderson, bicyclists out of Yakima, paused their ride through the canyon to let the herd pass. Eier said they saw the signs about the cattle drive, but thought the herd would be crossing the road, not following it.
“It was a happy coincidence,” like watching a “bull run, but safer,” Eier said.
