A heat advisory remains in effect through most of Saturday before relief from triple-digit temperatures arrives Sunday.
The seven-day forecast for Yakima from the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., says Saturday's high could reach 102 degrees. Saturday also brings the slight possibility of thunderstorms and showers late that day and showers Sunday. The predicted high for Sunday is 92.
The heat advisory from the weather service is in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday for portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. According to the advisory, temperatures are expected to reach between 95 and 106 degrees.
Experts said the hottest days would be Friday and Saturday. The high was 104 as of the 5 p.m. observation time Friday, said Ann Adams, assistant meteorologist at the Pendleton station. According to the National Weather Service, the record for July 30 is 105 degrees in 2020.
"There were some other temperatures around the region that were quite a bit more. Walla Walla reached 109 degrees today. It looks like they actually did break the record" for July 30, which was 108 degrees in 2020, Adams said.
Though Sunday will bring relief, highs will creep back toward triple digits next week, with possible highs of 97 on Monday, 98 on Tuesday and 96 on Wednesday.
These hot days follow a longer string of record-shattering days a month ago. Yakima set a new all-time record June 29 of 113 degrees, topping a previous record of 110 degrees Aug. 10, 1971, at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station.
During days of extreme heat, the Yakima Health District says people should stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible and limit outdoor activity. Any strenuous activities should occur only in the early morning or evening, with frequent rest breaks.
Drink plenty of fluids — water is best. Use sunscreen and wear loose lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Extreme heat can put everyone at risk from heat illnesses, but risks are greatest for people 65 and older, children younger than 2, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.
Signs of heat stroke include a body temperature of 103 degrees F or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and losing consciousness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you see these symptoms, call 911 right away because heat stroke is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Don’t give the person anything to drink, the CDC says.
Those suffering from heat exhaustion will have heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache and may faint. Move to a cool place and loosen clothing. Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip water.
Get medical help immediately if you or someone else is throwing up, the symptoms get worse or last more than one hour.
Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle or outdoors without any protection from the sun for an extended period. Check on relatives, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.
Check on animals frequently to ensure they aren’t suffering from the heat and make sure they have plenty of cool water.