COVID-19 levels remain low in Yakima County, though a more contagious omicron strain could raise levels again soon, a Yakima health specialist says.
Cases, hospitalization and death totals reported by the Yakima Health District have been decreasing since mid-March.
New daily case numbers have been below 15 since March 25, with 13 new cases reported by the health district Thursday. A total of two people were in the hospital with COVID-19 Thursday in Yakima County, the lowest since the start of the pandemic, and three COVID-19 deaths had been reported in April as of Thursday.
Dr. Neil Barg, infectious disease specialist with the Yakima Health District, said any increases from omicron strain BA.2 are likely a few weeks away, but he encouraged people to take safety measures now.
Staying up-to-date with vaccines and boosters is the best way to protect from severe illness, he said.
Omicron strain
A variant and sequencing report released Wednesday by the state Department of Health reported BA.2 accounted for about 61.9% of the coronavirus variants sequenced for the week beginning March 27. That is up significantly from the end of March, when the variant made up about 25% of variants sequenced in Washington.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 85% of cases nationwide are BA.2.
Total case numbers have increased nationally in recent weeks, but that increase hasn’t yet hit Yakima.
Washington lags behind other population centers by a few weeks, Barg said, and Eastern Washington lags even further behind the west side. He estimated Yakima County might start to see increases in four to eight weeks.
“This virus has a mind of its own. It doesn’t listen to us, necessarily,” Barg said.
He said the health district is monitoring the number of infections, while watching hospitalizations especially closely.
“If we start seeing more people being hospitalized, then I’m worried that the rate in the city is going to be going up,” Barg said. “The hospitalizations occur after the rate goes up, but it’s easier to count the hospitalizations.”
Barg said people should be reasonable about activities in the community. Think twice about going to a crowded bar with bad circulation for multiple hours, he said, but restaurants that aren’t crowded with tables or people are OK.
Research shows that the virus is airborne, so areas that are outside or have good ventilation are better, Barg said.
“It depends how much of those activities people partake in, and that will affect the rate of infection,” Barg said.
For people who do choose to attend crowded events, vaccination is the best protection, Barg said, and masks won’t hurt.
“You’re much safer if you’re vaccinated and boosted if you do find yourself in that situation,” he said.
Medication for COVID
One tool now available to help prevent severe illness in people who test positive and are high risk is a prescription medication called Paxlovid, Barg said.
“The way it works, it stops the virus from replicating and you won’t get that sick, if you get sick at all,” Barg said.
People who are at high risk for severe illness should see their primary care doctor for a prescription within three days of testing positive, Barg said.
He said the prescription can be filled at 11 local pharmacies.
“It’ll keep most people from having to go to the hospital,” Barg said.
According to the CDC, the prescription should be started as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of symptom onset.
Vaccines and boosters
Being up-to-date on vaccination protects against severe illness from COVID-19, Barg said, but uptake of booster shots has been low in Yakima County.
As of Monday, about 70.7% of the county’s population 5 years and older had initiated vaccination and 63.3% were fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.
Of those who are eligible in Yakima County, 45.2% had received a booster as of Monday. That proportion is about 13% lower than the proportion at the state level; about 58.4% of those eligible in Washington had received a booster as of Monday, according to the state dashboard.
“Being up-to-date (with a primary series and booster dose) makes you pretty darn safe,” Barg said. “Now’s a good time to get your booster if you haven’t gotten it yet.”
A second booster dose is available now for people over age 50 or people with underlying health conditions.
In other vaccine news, this week the state Board of Health voted against requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students attending K-12 schools in Washington this fall. School-aged kids remain the age group with the lowest percent vaccinated at the state and county level.
State data showed 16.3% of kids ages 5-11 in Yakima County were fully vaccinated as of Monday. About 46.5% of kids ages 12-17 in Yakima County were fully vaccinated, with 23.4% of those eligible receiving a booster.
A list of locations offering vaccination against COVID-19 is available at YakimaVaccines.org.
Testing
Free COVID-19 testing is still available in Yakima County, though the Sunnyside site closes Thursday.
Health district spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said the site is closing because the demand for testing has decreased as COVID-19 levels in the community have decreased. Health officials will monitor COVID levels and reopen a second testing site if the need for testing increases, she said.
In the meantime, testing is still available at the Yakima Valley College testing site. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.YakimaTesting.org.
At-home tests are another useful tool, health specialist Barg said.
“If you get a cold, you can test yourself in 15 minutes (and) you’ll know whether you have COVID or not,” he said.
Free at-home tests are available through two programs. The federal government is offering free rapid COVID-19 tests to every household in the United States; order them online at www.CovidTests.gov.
And in Washington, the state Department of Health’s at home testing program offers free rapid COVID-19 tests to every household in the state. Visit https://bit.ly/3JNi1LV or call 1-800-525-0127.
To report a positive at-home test result, people can call the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
