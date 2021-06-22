The heat is already here; the heat is still coming.
The National Weather Service measured the temperature at 97 degrees at the Yakima Air Terminal on Tuesday afternoon. But it’s going to get much hotter over the next few days, maybe even breaking the 110-degree mark for hottest recorded temperature in Yakima set back in August 1971.
For most of us that means inconvenience and mild to moderate discomfort as we go about daily lives. For others, especially children under 4, adults over 65, people who are overweight, people who are sick, and those without access to air-conditioned shelter, such intense heat can lead to serious health problems. In keeping with that range of possible reactions, the following stay-cool suggestions include both fun ideas for the mildly discomforted and solid, practical advice for those whose health might depend on it.
• Swim or play in water
This is the time of year when it’s really nice if you know someone with a pool. If you don’t, there are also public pools. They’re going to be crowded during this heat wave, but on the plus side, they’re bigger than backyard pools and they have paid lifeguards.
Franklin Pool, 2102 Tieton Drive, has recreational swimming from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. It costs $2 for kids and $4 for adults with lower rates for families and for seniors, veterans, military and people with disabilities. Season passes are also available. The Selah Aquatic Center, 214 S. Third St. in Selah, also offers recreational swimming; see www.selahaquaticcenter.org for a schedule and fees.
If you’re more inclined to stay in your own yard, there’s no shame in buying one of those molded-plastic kiddie pools and just sitting in it. Or, for that matter, turning on a sprinkler and letting it hit you as it rotates. The rules of backyard water-recreation decorum get looser when the temp hits triple digits.
• Eat something frozen
There are a couple of options if you’re looking for a local ice cream treat. Washington Fruit Place at Barrett Orchards, 1209 Pecks Canyon Road, is a favorite for its fresh-fruit smoothies as well as its hand-packed cones using Ellensburg-made Winegar’s Ice Cream. There’s also the three La Michoacana Ice Cream locations — 1112 E. Nob Hill Blvd., 6411 W. Nob Hill Blvd., 909 S. First St. — which specialize in Mexican-style frozen treats such as paletas and cold drinks such as aguas frescas. All of their ice cream is made in house.
Finally there are the shave-ice stands, which offer finely shaved ice topped with flavored syrups. Local favorites include Ohana Shave Ice in the shopping center at the corner of 56th and Summitview avenues; Shaka Shave Ice, 1710 E. Nob Hill Blvd.; and Yakima Ice Company, 6015 Summitview Ave.
• Drink something frozen
While the kids are having their shave ice, the grownups can enjoy their own version. The most widely renowned and acclaimed frozen drink in town is the wine slushy from AntoLin Cellars. It’s a lightly alcoholic, highly refreshing bit of Yakima summer. Careful, though: If you have one, you’ll probably want to spend the rest of the day out of the heat; alcohol and high-heat can be a dangerous combination.
• Stay indoors
Air-conditioning is summer’s saving grace. If you have it at home, you have respite from the heat. If you don’t, you can find air-conditioning elsewhere. It’s important. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tips for preventing heat-related illness: “If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.”
For those who are unable to access indoor spaces, such as those experiencing homelessness, the Yakima Neighborhood Health Services homeless outreach team is there to help. Those in need can visit the service’s Neighborhood Connections Clinic, 102 S. Naches Ave., call homeless outreach at 509-249-6232 or look for the Neighborhood Health homeless outreach van, which distributes water and ice to those in need every day.
• Listen to the experts
Even healthy adults can be severely harmed by extreme heat. And for those in vulnerable groups, the risk is that much greater. The state Department of Health and the CDC have good lists of practical beat-the-heat advice. Some of the tips — drinking water instead of alcoholic or sugary drinks, not leaving children or pets in cars, limiting time outdoors — might seem like common sense.
Others are less intuitive but still important, such as trying to eat more frequently while sticking to lighter foods, covering sun-facing windows and not jumping straight into a super-cold shower right after leaving the heat because extreme changes in temperature can result in hypothermia.
For the complete lists visit www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/BePreparedBeSafe/SevereWeatherandNaturalDisasters/HotWeatherSafety and www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.