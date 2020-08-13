Yakima Valley residents should stay hydrated and out of the sun as excessive heat is forecast in the region from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.
Temperatures could rise as high as 101 degrees in Yakima County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Other portions of central, south central and southeast Washington, as well as parts of Oregon, are also expected to be impacted by the rising temperatures, which could be as high as 108 degrees in some areas, the weather service station said in a Thursday statement.
In addition to staying hydrated and cool, residents are encouraged to check up on neighbors and relatives and avoid leaving young children or pets unattended in vehicles – something the weather service said should never be done, but especially not during hot weather “when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”