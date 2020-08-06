With continued high temperatures and many pools closed this summer because of coronavirus restrictions, people have flocked to nearby rivers, lakes and streams to keep cool.
That has some officials worried about water safety.
Drownings are the leading cause of preventable death for children age 1 to 4, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit focused on keeping children safe from preventable injuries.
“You know when pools aren’t running, people will find a place to cool off,” said Jason Zeller, the recreation program supervisor for the city of Yakima. “Sometimes it’s a body of water they aren’t familiar with, and then accidents happen.”
Pools
Those who want to stick to swimming pools have more choices than earlier this summer, though options are still limited. The Yakima Health District allowed pools to open as of Aug. 1, with limits.
Lap swimming and water walking are now available at the Selah Aquatics Center, Lions Pool in Yakima and the Yakima YMCA Aquatics Center, with limited capacity. Selah and the YMCA require reservations.
The cities of Moxee, Toppenish, Wapato, Grandview and Sunnyside have closed their pools for the 2020 summer season, and the outdoor Franklin Park pool in Yakima remains closed.
Zeller said Yakima has seen an uptick in the number of above ground, inflatable pools people are using at home. He recommended that people place the inflatable pools in a fenced-in area, not just out in their front yards.
Aimee Ozanich, the aquatics director for the Selah Aquatics Center, said the pool’s reopening has been smooth, with interest in all sessions offered and people having no problem following new guidelines for hygiene and social distancing.
Ozanich said she’s grateful the health district and the state’s modified Phase 1 allows for limited capacity swimming. She called the number of people she’s noticed recreating in the area’s natural bodies of water “scary.”
“Swimming in the river is super fun, but it’s also a little more dangerous,” she said.
The Centers for Disease Control says there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through recreational waters, but advises people to practice social distancing.
Beware of dangers
Although outside temperatures are climbing, Washington’s natural waters remain chilly. Scot Swallow, a deputy with the marine patrol unit for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, said water temperatures rarely exceed 60 degrees at any point in the year, a temperature experts consider cold.
Entering cold water can cause cold-water shock, which causes people to involuntarily gasp for air under water or when cold water hits a person’s face, regardless of how fit a person might be.
“When exposed to cold water, people in great shape that swim will still experience gasping, shock, the inability to move, and have the potential to drown,” Swallow said.
Swallow, also an avid fisherman, has seen many people at Rimrock Lake of late when he goes to fish. The sheriff’s office also has received several complaints about people partying on the weekends, racing jet skis or personal watercrafts, or boaters getting too close to people swimming near the shore.
“It was just people being stupid,” said Swallow, who wanted to remind people that drugs and water recreation shouldn’t mix. “But we are lucky here, because we don’t get a lot of boating under the influence.
“We want to keep it that way,” he added.
Swallow said currents pose added dangers. People often don’t realize how quickly the water moves. Children playing in still pools also can get swept into a current if they drift, he said.
That happened in 2013, when a 14-year-old walked too far into the lake, hit a drop-off, and drowned. A woman who saw the teen struggling to swim and went in to rescue him also drowned, Swallow said.
A Toppenish man drowned earlier this week in the Yakima River Canyon.
The sheriff’s office recommends that people wear life jackets when swimming or boating. Swallow said an added precaution for children is tying a rope to the jacket or floaties to help ensure that children can be recovered if they drift into a current.
“If you have your little ones out there, you need to be paying attention to them,” Swallow said. “Play it safe. Use common sense.”