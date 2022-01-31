KENNEWICK -- Advances in the grape and wine industry, a trade show and updates on the latest industry research will be featured at the WineVit 2022 meeting next week in the Tri-Cities.
The event runs Monday through Thursday, Feb. 7-10, at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.
Highlights include a trade show featuring nearly 200 booths; a poster session allowing students and researchers to share their research with wine industry stakeholders; and seminars on topics such as pest management, managing and obtaining workers, and the effect of wildfire smoke on vineyards. Working lunches, wine-tasting opportunities and socials also are planned.
A fundraising party and auction hosted by the Washington Wine Industry Foundation is planned from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Toyota Center.
The event concludes with two Thursday morning events: a “State of the Industry” session at 9:30 a.m. providing an overview of the current business environment and how it will affect winemaking operations in 2022; and a luncheon at 11:45 a.m. featuring keynote speaker Will Bowen, founder of the Complaint Free Movement.
Washington’s largest annual event for the wine industry is returning to a 100% in-person format after going virtual last year due to COVID-19, said Kim Nguyen, communications coordinator with the Washington Winegrowers Association.
All attendees, speakers, exhibitors, sponsors and staff will be required to observe health protocols, which include wearing a mask covering the mouth and nose while indoors, and a health screening requiring proof of fully vaccinated status (via a vaccination card or photo of vaccination card with a valid ID). A negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours also is acceptable.
Preregistration and a registration fee are required to attend next week’s events; for more information, visit www.winevit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.