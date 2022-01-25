Members of Washington's task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
It's the second meeting of the task force. Members will discuss bylaws and form subcommittees, according to a news release from state Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office. The task force will also accept public comments submitted to mmiwp@atg.wa.gov. There won't be a live public comment session during Wednesday's meeting.
The first meeting, co-hosted with the Yakama Nation, took place in early December.
More information on the committee is available on the attorney general's website. Those with questions about the task force or attending a meeting can contact Annie Forsman-Adams, MMIW/P policy analyst, at annie.forsman-adams@atg.wa.gov.
The Legislature created the task force as part of the effort to coordinate a statewide response to the urgent crisis of Indigenous people who go missing, are the victims of homicide or experience other types of gender-based violence in urban and tribal communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.