It took more than a century to clear Alec Towessnute of criminal charges for fishing on traditional tribal grounds on the Yakima River.
In an order Friday, the Washington Supreme Court reversed and repudiated its 1916 ruling ordering Towessnute to be charged with illegally fishing with a gaff hook after a Benton County judge said the Yakama Nation citizen was acting within his rights as outlined in the Treaty of 1855.
The order, authored by the entire court and read by Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the court’s first Native American justice, also renounced the ruling’s racist language and disparagement of Native American sovereignty.
“We cannot forget our own history, and we cannot change it,” the court’s order stated. “We can, however, forge a new path forward, committing to justice as we do so.”
For Towessnute’s family, it represents the culmination of a five-year quest to clear his name, one that was hampered by a lack of records.
On May 14, 1915, Towessnute went fishing on the Yakima River near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the boundaries of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. When he fished, he used a gaff hook, a traditional method of catching fish used by the Yakama.
He was charged in Benton County Superior Court the next day for violating fishing regulations. On May 29, prosecutors and Towessnute’s attorney stipulated that he was fishing without a license, using an illegal hook but in an area that was considered “the usual and accustomed fishing place” of the Yakama Nation.
But Towessnute insisted that his actions were not illegal because of the treaty between the Yakama and the federal government. While the treaty forced the Yakama to cede 11 million acres of land to the federal government, Article 3 of the treaty also granted them the right to take fish in all the places they had traditionally done in the past.
Judge Bert Linn agreed and dismissed all charges against Towessnute. But prosecutors appealed to the Supreme Court, which in 1916 reversed Linn’s ruling, reinstated the criminal charges and overruled Towessnute’s arguments about treaty rights.
Justice Frederick Bausman, using racist language, also disparaged the Yakama Nation, its stewardship of natural resources and the idea of tribal sovereignty in his ruling.
Towessnute would not be the last, as other Native Americans were prosecuted for fishing with traditional methods in locations where their ancestors once fished. But in time, things changed.
First, a federal judge ruled in Sohappy v. Smith that tribal citizens had a legal right to fish in traditional waters and limited states’ abilities to regulate Native fishing. That was followed by the Boldt Decision in 1974 that further upheld treaty fishing rights in the Pacific Northwest and guaranteed Native Americans half of the annual catch.
Washington’s Legislature passed a law in 2014 that allowed Native Americans to have their pre-1975 fishing convictions vacated if they were fishing in traditional locations. Such appeals could be filed by family members of deceased people under the law.
Yakama elder Johnson Meninick, a descendant of Towessnute, sought to have his relative’s conviction overturned. But there was a problem.
While the Supreme Court’s 1916 ruling essentially ordered the lower court to again charge and try Towessnute, there was no record in Benton County Superior Court that he had ever been convicted, said Lorrie Thompson, spokeswoman for the Supreme Court.
Without that record, Towessnute’s name could not be formally cleared, she said.
Meninick died in April, and shortly afterward attorney Jack Fiander, who had represented others seeking to have convictions overturned, asked the Supreme Court to take up Towessnute’s case.
“Withdrawing the (1916) opinion will go a long way toward healing wounds that resulted from the rift that occurred between the state of Washington and Washington tribes over treaty fishing rights,” Fiander wrote in his letter to the court. “I can think of no better way to correct the historical injustice to Alec Towessnute by the court, and no better way to honor the memory and service of his descendant, Johnson Meninick, who spent a lifetime advocating for tribal fishing rights.”
Joining Fiander was Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office initially argued against Towessnute in 1916. Ferguson said his office “embraces the effort to readdress the issue now,” calling the 1916 ruling “one of Washington’s most culturally insensitive court decisions regarding treaty rights.”
In Friday’s ruling, the court exercised its ability to waive appellate procedure “to serve the ends of justice” and reversed the 1916 ruling and ordered that any conviction against Towessnute be vacated.