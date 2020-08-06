YAKIMA, Wash. — The effort to recall Yakima City Council member Jason White is officially over.
In an order released Thursday, the Washington Supreme Court affirmed a Yakima County Superior Court ruling denying David Briggs’ petition to recall White. The state’s high court reviewed the appeal, filed by attorney Liz Hallock, Wednesday.
The court reviewed the appeal petition without a formal hearing, and the court’s order noted that there no opposing briefs filed.
Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Spanner ruled in May that there was not enough evidence to allow Briggs to begin gathering signatures for a recall election of White. He found that White’s social media posts with information contrary to national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health coronavirus guidelines were not a violation of his oath of office.
In posts on his Facebook page, White claimed that the virus did not affect people with healthy immune systems, and that people should not wear masks and go back to work instead of following directives from federal, state and local health officials.
White’s council colleagues voted 5-2 in May to formally reprimand him for those comments, as well as Facebook posts about the LGBTQ community. White and Councilwoman Kay Funk were the only ones to vote against the motion at the meeting.
Hallock, in an emailed statement Thursday, said she disagreed with the high court’s ruling, and lamented what she described as a lack of shared sacrifice among Yakima officials to slow the disease’s spread.
"Yakima elected officials have chosen to support going to the gym over our kids going to school,” Hallock said. “Although I disagree, it appears that is our elected officials' choice under the Washington Speech and Debate clause. They have no duty to support the work of hard-working public health officials. Whether that is sound public policy or leadership is a separate question.”
Attempts to contact White for comment were not successful. He did not respond to phone and email messages by press time.