The Washington Department of Health released its timeline for the next round of COVID vaccinations Wednesday, prioritizing those 70 years and older and people 50 and over who live in multi-generational households for inoculation in January.
The department said it would roll out a website called PhaseFinder, where people can find information on when and where they can get vaccinated. The site currently only contains information about the first vaccine phase and will be updated in the coming weeks.
A vaccine dashboard will also go online next week, which will provide county and demographic information on vaccine dissemination.
The state remains in its first phase of vaccinations, 1a, and has not completed all vaccinations for high-risk health care workers, first responders and residents in long-term care facilities.
The new four-tiered vaccine dissemination plan, 1b, outlines who will receive the vaccine through April.
January
All people 70 years and older
People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
February
High-risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings: Agriculture; food processing; grocery stores; K-12 (teachers and school staff); child care; corrections, prisons, jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement
March
People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
April
High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years
People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings:
Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate setting
This story is developing and will be updated.