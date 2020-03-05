Temporary repairs have been completed on a portion of State Route 410 washed out by flooding in February, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The road closure point has been restored to milepost 74 at Morse Creek. A half-mile section of SR 410, west of Hells Crossing Campground, has been temporarily repaired with sections of gravel.
State Route 410 over Chinook Pass closes each winter because of snow and avalanche danger. WSDOT moved the closure point 9 miles to the east after the damage in February.
Crews plan to permanently repair the highway with pavement in May. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and motorcycles should use extreme caution.