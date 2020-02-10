The closure point on State Route 410 over Chinook Pass was moved 9 miles east Monday to milepost 84 at the Hells Crossing Campground. The highway is damaged due to flooding in the Miner Creek vicinity.
The previous closure point was milepost 74 at Morse Creek, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT is in the process of inspecting the highway and determining next steps for funding and repair. This is estimated to be an extended closure and WSDOT will provide updates to the public as they become available.
State Route 410 over Chinook Pass closes each winter because of snow and avalanche danger.
The Yakima Valley Office Emergency Management has canceled all "be prepared" evacuation notices that were issued Friday on the Yakima and Naches rivers. Both rivers have been lowering since Saturday and are below flood stage.