State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg reopened Thursday afternoon after state geotechnical experts determined there was no risk of additional rockfall.
The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of rock slides in the area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, regional spokesperson for WSDOT Summer Derrey said Thursday.
Rain and warming temperatures are likely the cause of the slides, she said.
The department saw fairly continuous slide activity through the closure, but geotechnical engineers who assessed the site Thursday concluded there was no risk of additional rockfall, according to Derrey.
