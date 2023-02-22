SR 241 road closure
State Route 241 near Sunnyside will remain closed through the night Wednesday.

The road closed in both directions just before 7 a.m. because of multiple collisions and crashes, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. 

The road will remain closed overnight due to poor visibility over the roadway and more gusty winds in the forecast, WSDOT said Wednesday afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions from milepost 12, 3 miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 25, the junction of State Route 241 and State Route 24.

