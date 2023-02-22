State Route 241 near Sunnyside will remain closed through the night Wednesday.
The road closed in both directions just before 7 a.m. because of multiple collisions and crashes, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
Traffic alert near Sunnyside: SR 241 starting at MP 15, seven miles north of Sunnyside is closed, both directions. Strong winds with poor visibility… also semi trucks off the roadway. Video from Trooper King who is on scene. pic.twitter.com/MgnCKHAD2c— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 22, 2023
The road will remain closed overnight due to poor visibility over the roadway and more gusty winds in the forecast, WSDOT said Wednesday afternoon.
The road is closed in both directions from milepost 12, 3 miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 25, the junction of State Route 241 and State Route 24.
Just got word SR 241 near Sunnyside will remain closed overnight due to poor visibility over the roadway and more gusty winds in the forecast. @wspd3pio— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 22, 2023
