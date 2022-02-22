A section of State Route 241 north of Sunnyside reopened Tuesday afternoon following of multiple collisions Monday amid blowing snow and poor visibility, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
State Route 241 had been closed from milepost nine, 9 miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 24, the intersection of State Route 241 and State Route 24.
