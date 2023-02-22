State Route 241 is closed near Sunnyside because of crashes and spinouts.
The Washington state Department of Transportation said the road is closed in both directions from milepost 12, 3 miles north of Sunnyside, to milepost 25, the junction of State Route 241 and State Route 24, due to multiple collisions and spin outs.
The closure happened just before 7 a.m., with no estimated reopening time.
