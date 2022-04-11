Updated: U.S. Highway 97 near Toppenish and State Route 24 reopened Monday afternoon, according to WSDOT.
***
Multiple spinouts forced the closure Monday morning of U.S. 97 southbound at milepost 57 near Toppenish.
Additionally, State Route 24 is closed from milepost 5 near Yakima to milepost 36 near the junction with SR-240 because of the wintry weather.
There is no estimated time of reopening for either route, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
