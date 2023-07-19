The Washington State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance with information on the injury-causing hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of Fort Road and U.S. Highway 97 in Toppenish Friday.
A vehicle hit Theolinda George, 23, of Wapato while she was walking eastbound across the intersection, using a crosswalk, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Friday, July 14. The vehicle was headed northbound on Highway 97 when it hit her, according to a WSP press release.
George was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of critical injuries, the press release said.
WSP asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it contact Detective James Stairet. He can be reached at 509-378 2753 or 509-734 5818. His email is james.stairet@wsp.wa.gov.
