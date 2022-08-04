A public information meeting and land-use consistency hearing are scheduled Monday evening for the Wautoma solar project, just across the Yakima County line on State Route 24.
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will discuss the project from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 8 both online and at an in-person meeting at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Generating 470 megawatts, the Wautoma solar energy project would cover 3,000 acres located about 12.5 miles northeast of Sunnyside and one mile south of the SR 24 and State Route 241 interchange in western Benton County. It is proposed by Innergex Renewable Development USA LLC, based in San Diego.
Wautoma is one of five solar energy projects that have been either approved or are proposed along SR 24, between Moxee and the eastern Yakima County line, or just over it.
Other solar energy farms include the state-approved Goose Prairie about 8 miles east of Moxee, the county-approved Black Rock roughly 20 miles east of Moxee, and the proposed High Top and Ostrea projects adjacent to the Black Rock site.
Monday’s meeting includes an open house from 5-5:30 p.m., where the applicant and EFSEC staff will be available to answer questions; an informational public meeting from 5:30-6:30; and the land use consistency hearing from 6:30-8.
During the latter public hearing, the public may provide testimony regarding the proposed project’s consistency and compliance with land use plans and zoning ordinances.
The meeting will be in the Gjerde Center Building at 2600 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco, or may be attended online through a link at the EFSEC website, efsec.wa.gov. Choose the Wautoma solar project under the Energy Facilities tab, then click on the Microsoft Teams meeting link.
For more information on the project, email efsec@efsec.wa.gov or call Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC director of siting and compliance, at 360-664-1305.
