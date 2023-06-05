A state commission that struggled to find a potential site to relieve crowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will meet for the final time this week.
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, with the public invited to attend in person or online.
Three finalist airport sites in Pierce and Thurston counties generated substantial opposition from elected officials and residents, prompting the Legislature to establish a new commercial aviation work group.
Yakima City Council members sent a letter to state transportation officials at the beginning of 2023 asking that the city be considered as a site to relieve crowding at Sea-Tac, and the committee has debated the pros and cons of using Yakima’s airport ever since.
The commission's final meeting will focus on giving the new work group a solid foundation and baseline of information. The CACC expects to submit its final report to the governor and the Legislature by the end of June.
An online invitation to participate in the meeting is available by visiting the CACC category on the Washington State Department of Transportation website. The meeting also will be shown live on tvw.org.
The meeting will take place in person at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW in Olympia, Building 1. Parking is free and does not require a permit.
Public comments will be accepted during the meeting, with 20 minutes set aside on the agenda for them. However, CACC members are encouraging the public to submit written comments to cacc@wsdot.wa.gov. Sharing comments in advance gives commission members time to review and consider them before the meeting.
