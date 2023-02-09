After several months of public hearings, environmental studies and criticism from Yakima County residents and public officials, the state is prepared to recommend approval for two solar farm projects in the northeast corner of the county.
The state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will vote on recommending the High Top and Ostrea proposals along State Route 24 for Gov. Jay Inslee’s approval during its monthly virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
“The council concludes that the High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar Projects will provide the state and the region with important clean energy supply and will not cause significant unmitigated environmental impacts or substantial negative effect on the broad public interest,” the recommendation states.
EFSEC was created in 1970 to provide "one stop" siting and permitting for large energy projects. It's an independent state agency, with voting members from various state departments.
Public comments on the recommendation will be accepted in writing to EFSEC before Monday, Feb. 13, and may be submitted at https://comments.efsec.wa.gov.
State panel, county disagree
California-based Cypress Creek Renewables submitted its application for the two solar projects to EFSEC on April 7, 2022. They are among six solar farm proposals which have either been submitted or approved in the eastern portion of Yakima County or just across its border in Benton County.
High Top and Ostrea are two 80-megawatt projects on sites that cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 926 and 811 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of SR 24.
The sites are about 20 and 22 miles east of Moxee on property owned by Zine and Najiba Badissy, who have agreed to long-term leases with the developer.
They are separate projects because they would be served by two different power lines: High Top by PacifiCorp’s Union Gap to Midway 230 kV transmission line, and Ostrea by Bonneville Power Administration’s Moxee to Midway 115 kV transmission line.
At a Jan. 11 public hearing on conditional use permits for the two projects, five people voiced objections and concerns about the project, including Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney. No one from the public spoke in favor.
McKinney referenced the already-approved nearby Black Rock and Goose Prairie solar projects, and the Wautoma solar project proposed just east of the Yakima County line in Benton County.
At the EFSEC monthly meeting later in January, another solar project, Hop Hill, was presented for state approval. It would be located just east of the Yakima County line near Sunnyside.
McKinney argued the state’s push for green energy projects fails to take into account public input, local government concerns, such as the Yakima County solar farm moratorium, and the overall impact on the state’s energy grid.
In its draft recommendation to the governor, EFSEC officials replied to McKinney’s comments about the Yakima County solar project moratorium, enacted on July 26, 2022 – a date Ami Hafkemeyer, the agency’s director of siting and compliance, noted was after the High Top and Ostrea proposals were submitted.
“Even if the moratorium had been in effect prior to CCR’s submission of its application to EFSEC, the (EFSEC) Council has previously determined that a moratorium is not a land use plan or zoning ordinance for the purposes of EFSEC’s consistency determination,” the draft recommendation states.
The recommendation to Inslee addresses public concerns about fire response to the solar farms, the multiple public input opportunities on the proposals, and efforts to address wildlife and environmental impacts of the projects.
What happens next
Public comments on the draft recommendation will be accepted until three business days before the public hearing, which is Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting may be viewed online by visiting efsec.wa.gov, clicking the “Council Information” tab and scrolling down to the “Council Meetings” option. Click the Microsoft Teams link under the “Attend a Council Meeting” menu item.
Gov. Inslee has 60 days to consider the council's recommendation. He can either approve the site certification agreement, reject the application or direct EFSEC to reconsider certain aspects of the project and draft agreement.
If the council determines the project should not be recommended to the governor for approval, its final order would explain the council's decision.
Final approval by the governor may be appealed through the Thurston County superior court system.
