Union Gap has a population just below 7,000, but with so many businesses and industrial jobs, its daytime population swells to 25,000 to 30,000. Those extra people bring their own vehicles, and semitrucks bring supplies and products to and from their workplaces, Mayor John Hodkinson told the Washington State Transportation Commission on Tuesday.
The major solution to all that traffic — the trucks in particular — is the Regional Beltway Connector, a project that began in 2016 which will provide a route from the recently-reconstructed Interstate 82/Highway 97 interchange in south Union Gap to Ahtanum, Longfibre and Goodman roads.
“The regional beltway offers a safer and more direct route for cars and trucks between I-82 and a rapidly developing commercial and retail area,” Hodkinson said in a welcoming address. “(It) will cut down traffic on Main Street and make things safer by our school.”
The commission kicked off its first in-person meeting in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday in Union Gap with Hodkinson and Public Works Director Dennis Henne. They discussed how the city has and will address increasing traffic.
Henne provided a 20-minute review of Union Gap’s transportation issues and history, from its days as the “Yakima City” railroad stop in 1883 to its emergence as a retail center with the redevelopment of the Valley Mall and addition of big box stores such as Costco, Lowe’s and WinCo after Valley Mall Boulevard was extended in 2009.
Union Gap spent $3.65 million to complete the first phase of the project, which extended Longfibre Road south to a roundabout that connects to Goodman Road, including a bridge over Ahtanum Creek. Another road will extend from the roundabout eastward and connect to the I-82/Highway 97 interchange.
That interchange was rebuilt by the Washington State Department of Transportation in 2019, Henne said — a $34.4 million project that allowed eastbound and westbound interstate traffic to access the south end of Union Gap.
Trucks in town
While it helped the businesses on the south end of Main Street, the rebuilt interchange also provided a new exit for semitrucks heading to Union Gap retailers, factories and warehouses on Ahtanum Road and west Valley Mall Boulevard, Henne said. It also accelerated a trend that sees the majority of heavy trucks serving the West Valley region of Yakima travel through Union Gap.
“We have over 2,000 trucks a day going down Ahtanum Road. They go right through a school zone,” Henne told the transportation commissioners. “That’s the primary intent of the beltway … to get all that freight out of our downtown retail core, out of our school zone.”
The completion of the regional beltway connector also opens hundreds of acres of vacant land for development, he added.
State transportation commission members and executives toured the Union Gap and Upper Yakima Valley region Wednesday morning by bus. Having seen some of the areas he discussed, they had a few questions for Henne after his presentation.
Commissioner Kelly Fukai of Spokane County asked if Union Gap’s residential housing base could be expanded to provide homes for some of the employees who commute there.
Henne, who also serves as Union Gap’s community development director, said addressing transportation needs could help the city in its goal of becoming more than simply an industrial and retail hub.
Shoppers and the revenue they provide can help the city build facilities for residents, such as a new library, and new roads for traffic, such as the regional beltway connector.
“To be healthy, you need to have residents and you need to have commercial,” Henne said. “Until WinCo (was built), we didn’t even have our own grocery store in Union Gap … We’re starting to be a community again.”
The commission’s two-day meeting continued Wednesday with more presentations on Yakima Valley transportation projects and issues.
The seven-member commission, made up of citizens appointed by the governor, provides an open public forum for transportation policy development, and reviews and assesses the state’s transportation system. Meetings are planned later this year in Clarkston, Battle Ground and Anacortes.
