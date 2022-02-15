New units at Racquet Lane Townhomes, a housing development near 24th Avenue and Racquet Lane in Yakima, are being bought up as quickly as they’re planned.
Hector Saez Nuñez, a professor at Yakima Valley College, is one of the development’s newest residents.
“I was looking for a townhouse because of the neighborhood feeling it would provide. There would be an automatic community,” he said.
His home is close to work, steps from a gym and sports complex, and equidistant from downtown and the West Valley. The home is also at the edge of a high-density housing area, where multi-unit developments such as townhomes are permitted by local codes.
The Legislature is considering a proposal from the governor to address housing density statewide and require multi-unit housing, like townhouses, near public transit and in neighborhoods that would traditionally be reserved for single-family homes. Gov. Jay Inslee has said local zoning ordinances that restrict where middle housing can be built further fuel the state’s housing crisis.
Recent population growth in Washington state has outpaced housing development. Housing vacancy rates in Yakima, for example, are below 1%, and local housing prices are increasing faster than local incomes.
The draft plan in the Legislature might not affect cities in Yakima County because of population and other requirements, but Community Development Director Joan Davenport with the city of Yakima said missing middle housing is already being addressed locally.
What is middle housing?
Middle housing includes a range of multi-unit housing types to be built in neighborhoods that are traditionally reserved for single-family homes, Davenport said. The resulting buildings have a roofline similar to that of a single-family home.
“From the outside, the structures don’t look that different or incongruent to the neighborhood,” she said.
As signified by its name, middle housing includes housing types that fall somewhere between single-family homes and high-rise apartment complexes. Inslee’s proposal listed duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, fiveplexes, sixplexes, stacked flats, townhouses and courtyard apartments as examples of middle housing.
Middle housing is not necessarily low-income or affordable housing, Davenport said, though income specifications are sometimes linked to new developments when they’re funded by specific grants or groups.
“I think when we hear the discussion in Olympia and on the other side of the state, they’re really talking about density and not necessarily affordability,” Davenport said. “We’ve kind of always linked them together.”
Proposed legislation
The proposal to address housing density and housing types in areas traditionally slotted for single-family homes seems to be aimed at communities in Washington with more robust public transit systems and might not affect cities in Yakima County. The draft legislation is moving through the House as House Bill 1782 and in the Senate as Senate Bill 5670.
According to the original proposal, the plan would require cities to allow all types of middle housing, including duplexes, sixplexes, townhouses and courtyard apartments, within a half mile of major transit stops. Cities would also have to allow development of duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes on all other lots zoned for single-family residential use, according to the legislation. As the bills have moved through committees, some amendments have already been made to the density requirements.
The proposal also designates different density and housing type requirements for cities of different sizes, requiring cities of 10,000 and larger to allow duplexes in all residential areas and requiring cities of 20,000 and larger to allow fourplexes in all residential areas.
Zoning, development, permitting, environmental or other reviews of middle housing may not be more restrictive than reviews for single-family housing, the proposal said, and cities are allowed to adopt individual design standards as long as they aren’t restrictive.
Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, said a local approach would be better than a statewide change to zoning restrictions. Allowing multifamily housing in low-density areas might make sense in Seattle or Tacoma, he said, but that doesn’t automatically mean it’s good for other communities, he said.
“It is very difficult, particularly in the area of housing, to have a policy that is fair and equitable across the diversity of our state,” King said. “That’s why we have county governments, that’s why we have city governments.”
Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, said a concern with putting high-density housing around transit stops is the impact on historic neighborhoods, but he said that’s probably more of a problem in major cities than in rural areas.
Both Honeyford and King said they didn’t know the specifics of how the draft legislation might affect cities in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima, Sunnyside and Grandview are the three cities in Yakima County that could be affected by the legislation, based on population totals. Yakima, which has a population of 96,968 according to 2020 Census data, could be required to allow middle housing in areas zoned for single-family housing or meet minimum density requirements.
Sunnyside and Grandview could be required to follow the zoning changes for cities with a population of 10,000 or more, including allowing duplexes in all residential areas. According to 2020 Census data, Sunnyside has a population of 16,375 and Grandview has a population of 10,907.
However, community development director Davenport said the fixed-route public transit system in Yakima does not meet any of the requirements for a major transit stop as defined in the draft legislation. Neither does the transit system that runs through Grandview and Sunnyside, she said.
Davenport said she was hesitant to speculate about the effect in the Yakima Valley since no city meets the current transit stop requirement.
“If they drop the requirement for zoning within a half mile of a transit stop and they adopt the rest of it, then it certainly would affect some of the development here in Yakima,” she said.
Middle housing in Yakima
Middle housing is already a consideration in Yakima, Davenport said. The city’s housing action plan, developed in 2020 and 2021, describes the missing middle and answers questions about where and how more housing types could be developed, she said.
“We have done a fair amount of analysis already for how we are doing on providing opportunities for the missing middle,” she said.
Most housing in Yakima is single-family, with single-family homes making up 65% of all housing inventory, according to the housing action plan. Multifamily housing with three or more units makes up 22% of all housing inventory, the plan said.
Not all households require or can afford a single-family home — for example, 30% of households in Yakima are singles living alone — so the housing action plan outlines ways to increase housing diversity and supply. Some related priorities outlined in the plan include removing barriers to the development of innovative housing types like tiny homes or cottage housing, creating design standards for multifamily housing, and partnering with local housing providers and nonprofit developers to increase housing affordability.
The city has already broadened some zoning regulations to allow for more housing types in what previously would have been considered a single-family housing district, Davenport said. The districts are now referred to as low-, moderate- and high-density residential areas to incorporate that change, she said.
The zoning regulations allow for at least one middle housing type in each residential district. The zoning districts are peppered throughout the city, with each Yakima City Council district containing some low-, moderate- and high-density residential districts, according to the city’s mapping program.
In some neighborhoods, new developments of middle housing are already popping up. One example, Davenport said, is the Racquet Lane Townhomes at 2600 Racquet Lane.
“They’re interesting because they’re pretty compact and they are also pretty recent,” Davenport said.
Realtor Stephanie Reiland, who represents the seller for Racquet Lane Townhomes, said the development will have 73 townhomes total, and they are being built 13 to 15 homes at a time. Many of the homes still under construction already have buyers, she said, and there is a waitlist for soon-to-be-built units.
Another development of townhomes sits at 72nd and Chestnut, Davenport said.
“We’ve got smaller examples all over the place,” she said.
Davenport said there are additional opportunities where missing middle or multifamily housing could still be developed across the city, especially out west.
Yakima has the capacity for an additional 5,445 single-family homes, 2,312 missing middle units, and 6,705 multifamily units, according to the housing plan. Single family, missing middle and multifamily units make up about 38%, 16% and 46% of that capacity, respectively.
The capacity is also split by council districts. District 7 has the most capacity, with the ability to host 45% of the units. Districts 5 and 6 each have about half the capacity, with 18% and 16% respectively.
The city distributes funding to encourage affordable and low-income units, Davenport said, and new developments are primarily spurred by community partners and developers.
